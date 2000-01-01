Company Profile

Bruker Corp manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. The vast majority of revenue comes from the scientific instruments segment, which develops tools based on magnetic resonance, mass spectrometry, and X-ray technologies. The remainder of the firm's business comes from the energy and superconductor technology segment, which manufactures superconducting materials primarily used in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, and fusion energy research. The largest proportion of Bruker's revenue comes from Europe, though the firm also has a significant presence in the United States and Asia.Bruker Corp is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of scientific instruments and analytical and dignostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular and cellular levels.