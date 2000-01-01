Brunello Cucinelli SpA (MTA:BC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BC
- Market Cap€2.173bn
- SymbolMTA:BC
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINIT0004764699
Company Profile
Brunello Cucinelli SpA is a luxury apparel brand that emphasizes soft cashmere knitwear. It designs, manufactures and distributes luxury clothing and accessories collections.