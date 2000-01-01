Company Profile

Brunswick Corp is the leader in several recreational sectors. The firm is the leading boat manufacturer, and its brands include Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser inboard engines; and Boston Whaler, and Bayliner boats. It is also the leading manufacturer of fitness equipment, under the Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. The firm also manufactures billiards equipment under the Brunswick and Contender brands.Brunswick Corp is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of recreation products including marine engines, boats, fitness and billiards equipment. Its products include sterndrive, yachts, deck boats, marine parts and cardiovascular equipment.