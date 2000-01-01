Brunswick Exploration Inc (TSX:BRW)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BRW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BRW
- Market CapCAD18.480m
- SymbolTSX:BRW
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA50049C1014
Company Profile
Komet Resources Inc is engaged in gold mining activities including exploration and development. The company's projects include Dabia project in Mali and Guiro project in Burkina Faso.Komet Resources Inc is a Canadian based gold mining company. The company's projects include South Dabia project in Mali and Guiro project in Burkina Faso.