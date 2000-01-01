Brunswick Resources Inc (TSX:BRU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BRU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BRU
- Market CapCAD1.000m
- SymbolTSX:BRU
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA1173841075
Company Profile
Brunswick Resources Inc is a Canada-based company. It is involved in industrial metals and minerals business sector. Its projects consist of Abitibi Gold, Chester West, and Irene Lake.