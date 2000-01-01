Brunswick Resources Inc (TSX:BRU.H)

North American company
Market Info - BRU.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BRU.H

  • Market CapCAD1.000m
  • SymbolTSX:BRU.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1173841075

Company Profile

Brunswick Resources Inc is involved in industrial metals and minerals business sector. The company operates in one business segment that is Acquisition and Exploration of Mining Properties. Its projects include Chester west and Irene lake.Brunswick Resources Inc is a Canada-based company. It is involved in industrial metals and minerals business sector. Its projects consist of Abitibi Gold, Chester West, and Irene Lake.

