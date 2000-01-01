Bryah Resources Ltd (ASX:BYH)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BYH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BYH

  • Market CapAUD2.550m
  • SymbolASX:BYH
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BYH6

Company Profile

Bryah Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It explores and discoveres high-grade copper-gold resources located in its two project areas in the Bryah Basin and at Gabanintha in the Meekatharra region of Western Australia.

Latest BYH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .