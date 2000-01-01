BSA Ltd (ASX:BSA)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BSA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BSA
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:BSA
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BSA3
Company Profile
BSA Ltd is a comprehensive technical service contracting company. It is organized into the following reportable segments: Connect, Build, Maintain and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from the Connect segment. Its Connect segment provides contracting services to the telecommunications, subscription television and communication industries. The Build segment provides the design and installation of building services for commercial and industrial buildings. Maintain segment provides the maintenance of building services for commercial and industrial buildings including mechanical services, air conditioning, heating and ventilation, refrigeration and fire services. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.BSA Ltd provides design and installation of building services for commercial and industrial buildings. It has three segments BSA Connect, BSA Build, BSA Maintain.