Company Profile

BSA Ltd is a comprehensive technical service contracting company. It is organized into the following reportable segments: Connect, Build, Maintain and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from the Connect segment. Its Connect segment provides contracting services to the telecommunications, subscription television and communication industries. The Build segment provides the design and installation of building services for commercial and industrial buildings. Maintain segment provides the maintenance of building services for commercial and industrial buildings including mechanical services, air conditioning, heating and ventilation, refrigeration and fire services. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.