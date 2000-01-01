BSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BLMT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BLMT

  • Market Cap$323.530m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BLMT
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Regional - US
  • Currency
  • ISINUS05573H1086

Company Profile

BSB Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary is Massachusetts chartered savings bank. It provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its business is divided into personal banking, business banking, and lending.

Latest BLMT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .