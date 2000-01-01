BSD Crown Ltd (LSE:BSD)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BSD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BSD

  • Market Cap£28.450m
  • SymbolLSE:BSD
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFood Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0010830219

Company Profile

BSD Crown Ltd is an Israel-based company is engaged in the import, marketing and distribution of food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions.BSD Crown Ltd through its subsidiaries provides transparent, synchronized mobile push messaging and push content solutions for handset manufactures, mobile operators, and enterprises.

Latest BSD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

BSD Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .