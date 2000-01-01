BT Group (LSE:BT.A)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BT.A

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BT.A

  • Market Cap£11.651bn
  • SymbolLSE:BT.A
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0030913577

Company Profile

BT Group is the incumbent fixed-line phone company in the U.K., providing phone, Internet access, and television services to residential and business customers. The firm also acquired wireless carrier EE in 2016. It also runs a global services business that is still one of the largest international providers of managed networks and information technology services. The firm is now organized into four segments: consumer services (46% of reported revenue), enterprise services (27%), global services (20%), and Openreach (9%, net of sales to other BT units). Openreach holds much of BT’s network infrastructure and sells access to BT’s retail units and other carriers.BT Group PLC is a provider of telecommunications networks and services. It sells fixed-voice, broadband, mobile and TV products and services to consumers in the UK.

Latest BT.A news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

BT.A Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .