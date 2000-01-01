BT Group (LSE:BT.A)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BT.A
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BT.A
- Market Cap£11.651bn
- SymbolLSE:BT.A
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINGB0030913577
Company Profile
BT Group is the incumbent fixed-line phone company in the U.K., providing phone, Internet access, and television services to residential and business customers. The firm also acquired wireless carrier EE in 2016. It also runs a global services business that is still one of the largest international providers of managed networks and information technology services. The firm is now organized into four segments: consumer services (46% of reported revenue), enterprise services (27%), global services (20%), and Openreach (9%, net of sales to other BT units). Openreach holds much of BT’s network infrastructure and sells access to BT’s retail units and other carriers.BT Group PLC is a provider of telecommunications networks and services. It sells fixed-voice, broadband, mobile and TV products and services to consumers in the UK.