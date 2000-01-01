BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BTB.UN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BTB.UN
- Market CapCAD313.900m
- SymbolTSE:BTB.UN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINCA11777P3007
Company Profile
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust based in Canada.