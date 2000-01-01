BTL Group Ltd (TSX:BTL)

North American company
Market Info - BTL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BTL

  • Market CapCAD37.000m
  • SymbolTSX:BTL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0557661091

Company Profile

BTL Group Ltd is a Canada-based technology company. It is an enterprise technology platform provider that is developing Interbit, a proprietary private blockchain. The company generates maximum revenue in the form of consulting fees.

Latest BTL news

