BTRS Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class 1 (NASDAQ:BTRS)
North American company
- Market Cap$2.041bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:BTRS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS11778X1046
Company Profile
BTRS Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions. The company is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, cash application and collections.