Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG operates in five segments. The Kuhn Group manufactures specialized agricultural machinery. Bucher Municipal provides municipal vehicles. Bucher Hydraulics provides hydraulic components. Bucher Emhart Glass provides manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry. Bucher Specials provides equipment for manufacturing wine, fruit juice, instant products, and beer, along with equipment for dewatering sewage sludge. This segment also distributes tractors, agricultural machineries, and control systems for automation technology. The company has a global presence, with Europe and North America being its largest markets.Bucher Industries AG is a globally operating technology group. It develops and manufactures sustainable machinery and systems. It is organized into five divisions: Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, Bucher Specials, and Other.