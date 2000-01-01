Buckle Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:BKE)
- Market Cap$1.996bn
- SymbolNYSE:BKE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Retail
- ISINUS1184401065
Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company retails medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. It retails under the brand names of 'Buckle' and 'The Buckle'. Buckle markets a wide selection of mostly brand name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.Buckle, Inc. is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion conscious young men and women. It operates 468 stores located in 44 states throughout the continental United States.