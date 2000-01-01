Company Profile

Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion conscious young men and women. The company retails medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the brand names of 'Buckle' and 'The Buckle'. Buckle markets a wide selection of mostly brand name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates 468 stores located in 44 states throughout the continental United States.