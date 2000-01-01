Company Profile

Compania de Minas Buenaventura is a Peruvian mining company involved in exploring for, mining, and processing primarily gold and silver. It operates seven wholly owned or majority-owned mines and holds minority interests in several important mines, including the Yanacocha gold mine and the Cerro Verde copper mine. Buenaventura is primarily focused on expansion projects and potential M&A in Peru, but is also open to opportunities in other Latin American countries.Buenaventura Mining Co Inc is a mining firm in Peru. Its business involves exploring for, mining, and processing gold and silver.