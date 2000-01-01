Buenaventura Mining Co Inc ADR (NYSE:BVN)

Market Info - BVN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BVN

  • Market Cap$1.806bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BVN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2044481040

Company Profile

Compania de Minas Buenaventura is a Peruvian mining company involved in exploring for, mining, and processing primarily gold and silver. It operates seven wholly owned or majority-owned mines and holds minority interests in several important mines, including the Yanacocha gold mine and the Cerro Verde copper mine. Buenaventura is primarily focused on expansion projects and potential M&A in Peru, but is also open to opportunities in other Latin American countries.Buenaventura Mining Co Inc is a mining firm in Peru. Its business involves exploring for, mining, and processing gold and silver.

