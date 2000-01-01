Company Profile

Build King Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in the construction activities. It offers construction service in three primary areas, namely civil engineering, buildings and environmental. In addition, it also undertakes projects in the other areas such as marine works, railway and associated works, tunnels, structural steel works, and foundations. The organization's services cover full project life-cycle including, design, construction, testing and commissioning, maintenance, facility management, and operation. It operates in the business segment of civil engineering work. Geographically, the group has business operations in Hong Kong, China, and the Middle East. It derives maximum revenue from the operations in Hong Kong.