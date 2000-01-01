Company Profile

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.Builders FirstSource Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States.