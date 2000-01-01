Builders FirstSource Inc (NYSE:BLDR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BLDR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BLDR
- Market Cap$8.488bn
- SymbolNYSE:BLDR
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorBuilding Products & Equipment
- Currency
- ISINUS12008R1077
Company Profile
Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.Builders FirstSource Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States.