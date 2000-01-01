Bukit Sembawang Estates Ltd (SGX:B61)

  • Market CapSGD1.238bn
  • SymbolSGX:B61
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • ISINSG1T88932077

Company Profile

Bukit Sembawang Estates Ltd is engaged in the property development, investment and other property-related activities in Singapore. The Company is involved in the residential developments comprising landed homes, private condominiums and apartments.

