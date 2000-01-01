Bullion Gold Resources Corp (TSX:BGD)

Market Info - BGD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BGD

  • Market CapCAD3.550m
  • SymbolTSX:BGD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1202272029

Company Profile

Bullion Gold Resources Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is an exploration stage company engaged in the operating segment of exploration and development of exploration and evaluation assets in British Columbia, Canada.Bullion Gold Resources Corp is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the operating segment of exploration and development of exploration and evaluation assets in British Columbia, Canada.

