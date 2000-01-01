Bumble Inc Ordinary Shares Class A (NASDAQ:BMBL)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BMBL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BMBL

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BMBL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12047B1052

Company Profile

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come on a monthly basis to discover new people and connect with each other.

Latest BMBL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .