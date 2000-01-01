Company Profile

Founded in 1818, Bunge is a global agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The agribusiness segment generates roughly two thirds of profits and includes the largest oilseed processing capacity globally. The company is a leading oilseed processor and seller of packaged vegetable oils and other food and ingredients products.Bunge Ltd is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations. It acts as an oilseed processor and seller of packaged vegetable oils. The company also grows and processes Brazilian sugarcane to produce sugar and ethanol.