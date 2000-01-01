Bunji Corp Ltd (ASX:BCL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BCL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BCL
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:BCL
- IndustryEnergy
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BCL4
Company Profile
A.C.N. 112 682 158 Ltd, formerly Baralaba Coal Co Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of coal mining projects. The projects include Bowen Basin projects, Galilee Basin Projects and Surat Basin Projects.