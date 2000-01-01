Company Profile

Bunzl is a FTSE 100-listed global distributor of nonfood consumables, including disposable cutlery, cleaning products, and personal protective equipment. Bunzl operates on four continents and in more than 30 countries. Almost 60% of Bunzl’s revenue is generated in North America, with more than 30% coming from Europe. Bunzl supplies to a broad range of sectors, with the largest being food service and grocery; its customers include firms such as Sodexo, Walmart, Domino’s Pizza, Hilton, and the U.K. National Health Service.Bunzl PLC functions in the food distribution industry. Its activities include outsourcing, purchasing, consolidation and distribution of a broad range of everyday items.