Company Profile

Burberry, a British luxury monobrand which is more than 160 years old, is best known for its outerwear and signature plaid. It has a global presence with 36% of revenue generated in Europe, 41% in Asia, and 23% in North America. The Chinese are Burberry’s most important customers, accounting for more than 30% of sales at home and abroad. Burberry’s product breakdown is approximately 50/50 between new assortment and replenishment items. Apparel contributes about 60% of sales.Burberry Group PLC is a global British luxury brand with heritage in design, innovation and craftsmanship. The company designs, develops, makes and sells products under the Burberry brand.