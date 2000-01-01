Burckhardt Compression Holding AG Ordinary Shares (SIX:BCHN)
Company Profile
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG is a Switzerland-based company that manufactures and distributes reciprocating compressors. The company provides customized compressor systems for industries including upstream oil and gas, gas transport and storage, refinery, chemicals, and petrochemical and industrial gas. In addition, the company provides compressor components and related aftermarket services to help clients lower their reciprocating compressor systems' costs. The company has a global presence, with the majority of sales from Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and North America.Burckhardt Compression Holding AG manufactures and sells reciprocating compressors. It also provides various compressor components and assemblies, such as compressor valves, packing rings and piston rings.