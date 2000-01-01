Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp is a research and development company. The firm and its subsidiaries are developing plant protein extraction and purification technology in the field of functional renewable plant proteins. The company has a portfolio of composition, application and process patents originating from its core protein extraction and purification technology. Its products are Peazazz pea protein and Clarisoy soy protein. The company is also developing Puratein and Supertein Canola protein isolates.