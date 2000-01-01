Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BU
- Market CapCAD81.270m
- SymbolTSE:BU
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA1208311029
Company Profile
Burcon NutraScience Corp is a research and development company. The firm and its subsidiaries are developing plant protein extraction and purification technology in the field of functional renewable plant proteins. The company has a portfolio of composition, application and process patents originating from its core protein extraction and purification technology. Its products are Peazazz pea protein and Clarisoy soy protein. The company is also developing Puratein and Supertein Canola protein isolates.Burcon NutraScience Corp and its subsidiary are research and development companies that are developing plant protein extraction and purification technology in the field of functional, renewable plant proteins.