Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd is a finance firm providing litigation finance, insurance and risk transfer, law firm lending, corporate intelligence and judgment enforcement, and a wide range of investment activities. The company's segments include provision of capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Company's managed funds, asset management activities, the provision of services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance and asset recovery, and other corporate activities.Burford Capital Ltd is a finance firm providing litigation finance, insurance and risk transfer, law firm lending, corporate intelligence and judgment enforcement, and a wide range of investment activities.