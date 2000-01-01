BurgerFi International Inc (NASDAQ:BFI)

North American company
Company Info - BFI

  • Market Cap$181.420m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BFI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12122L1017

Company Profile

BurgerFi International Inc operates a fast food restaurant chain in domestic and international market. The company has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants. It offers a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more.Opes Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

