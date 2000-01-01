Company Profile

EHR Resources Ltd is an Australian based mineral exploration company focusing on the diamond sector. Its reportable segments include Peru, Canada, Botswana, and others. The company's projects include the Naujaat Diamond Project, Nanuk Diamond Project, La Victoria Gold and Silver Project, and Botswana Exploration Alliance.EHR Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company, engaged in gold mineral exploration in Peru. Its project includes La Victoria which is in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.