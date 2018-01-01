Burin Gold Corp (TSX:BURG) Share Price

BURG
Burin Gold Corp
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Basic Material
Right Arrow 2
Gold
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Burin Gold Corp is is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining of precious and base metals. It focuses on the Hickey's Pond Paradise Gold project.
Symbol
TSX:BURG
ISIN
CA12126R1047
Currency
CAD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest BURG News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News