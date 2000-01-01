Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BNR)

North American company
Market Info - BNR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BNR

  • Market Cap$2.512bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BNR
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12233L1070

Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Ltd is a cancer diagnostics company. Its products include OncoScreen Plus and LungPlasma. The company has developed various cancer detection products , involving tumor targeting, oncomitant diagnosis of immune drugs, differentiation of benign and malignant tumors, monitoring of small residual lesions, prediction of tumor recurrence progress and detection of tumor sensitivity.

