Burning Rock Biotech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BNR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BNR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BNR
- Market Cap$2.512bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:BNR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS12233L1070
Company Profile
Burning Rock Biotech Ltd is a cancer diagnostics company. Its products include OncoScreen Plus and LungPlasma. The company has developed various cancer detection products , involving tumor targeting, oncomitant diagnosis of immune drugs, differentiation of benign and malignant tumors, monitoring of small residual lesions, prediction of tumor recurrence progress and detection of tumor sensitivity.