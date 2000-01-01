Company Profile

Business & Decision is a France-based company. It operates in the digital services company (DSC) sector. The company operates in two areas that are data and digital. It focuses on digital customer experience, and data and analytics. The company operates in geographical segments that are France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Benelux, United States of America, and other countries.Business & Decision is an international consulting and systems integration company. It provides business intelligence, customer relationship management, e-Business, enterprise information management, enterprise solutions and management consulting.