Business & Decision (EURONEXT:BND)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BND
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BND
- Market Cap€62.270m
- SymbolEURONEXT:BND
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0000078958
Company Profile
Business & Decision is a France-based company. It operates in the digital services company (DSC) sector. The company operates in two areas that are data and digital. It focuses on digital customer experience, and data and analytics. The company operates in geographical segments that are France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Benelux, United States of America, and other countries.Business & Decision is an international consulting and systems integration company. It provides business intelligence, customer relationship management, e-Business, enterprise information management, enterprise solutions and management consulting.