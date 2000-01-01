Butterfly Network Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:BFLY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BFLY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BFLY
- Market Cap$1.193bn
- SymbolNYSE:BFLY
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS1241551027
Company Profile
Butterfly Network Inc is an innovative digital health company. It is working towards democratizing medical imaging by making it accessible to everyone around the world and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity. The company has developed a groundbreaking single-probe, whole-body point-of-care ultrasound solution leveraging technology.