Buxton Resources Ltd (ASX:BUX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BUX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BUX
- Market CapAUD10.340m
- SymbolASX:BUX
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BUX1
Company Profile
Buxton Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition of mining tenements, and the exploration and evaluation of these tenements with the objective of identifying economic mineral deposits.