Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA manufactures and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in two segments by product: cement and concrete/aggregates. The cement segment generates the majority of revenue, sells cement and cement-related products to the construction and building industries. The concrete and aggregates segment sells concrete and aggregates from hundreds of firm-owned concrete batch plants and aggregate quarries. The vast majority of Buzzi Unicem’s revenue comes from Europe and North America.Buzzi Unicem SpA along with its subsidiaries manufactures, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates. Its operations are located in USA, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia and Mexico.