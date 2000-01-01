BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BWXT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BWXT

  • Market Cap$5.936bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BWXT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINUS05605H1005

Company Profile

BWX Technologies Inc supplies nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government, provides technical, management and site services; and supplies precision manufactured components and services for the commercial nuclear power industry.

Latest BWXT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .