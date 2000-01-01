Byblos Bank SAL ADR (LSE:BYB)

UK company
Market Info - BYB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BYB

  • Market Cap$788.550m
  • SymbolLSE:BYB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS12431A1016

Company Profile

Byblos Bank SAL together with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing banking and insurance services. It offers deposits, housing loans, consumer loans, debit and credit cards, fund transfers, foreign exchange, trade finance and investment banking.

