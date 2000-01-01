BYD Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1211)

APAC company
Company Info - 1211

  • Market CapHKD126.682bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1211
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100000296

Company Profile

BYD Co Ltd is a Chinese automobile and electronics manufacturing company. The company is primarily involved in rechargeable battery and photovoltaic business, handset components and assembly as well as automobile business.

