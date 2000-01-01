Company Profile

BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd is involved in the manufacture of mobile handset components. The company's earnings are dependent on the design, manufacture and sale of mobile handsets and modules and other electronic components primarily in China. It also has markets across PRC (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan), Asia Pacific, United States of America, Other countries, where the company is sourced by various handsets brands.BYD Electronic (International) company Limited is an electronic components manufacturer. It mainly manufactures mobile handset components, modules and other electronic components.