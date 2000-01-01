BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:285)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 285
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 285
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:285
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINHK0285041858
Company Profile
BYD Electronic (International) Co Ltd is involved in the manufacture of mobile handset components. The company's earnings are dependent on the design, manufacture and sale of mobile handsets and modules and other electronic components primarily in China. It also has markets across PRC (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan), Asia Pacific, United States of America, Other countries, where the company is sourced by various handsets brands.BYD Electronic (International) company Limited is an electronic components manufacturer. It mainly manufactures mobile handset components, modules and other electronic components.