Bygghemma Group First AB is an online provider of home improvement products. The company's business segments are DIY and home furnishings. It generates maximum revenue from the DIY segment. The DIY segment comprises of sales of building materials as well as related products and includes the main webstores. Its Home Furnishing segment comprises sales of furniture, home furnishings, and related products.