Byggmax Group AB is engaged in the discount retail of building supply materials. The business concept is to retail high-quality building supplies at the lowest possible price. Business activities are primarily conducted in Sweden, Norway, and Finland. In addition to the Byggmax stores, there is a service office that manages purchasing, accounting and finance as well as IT functions across the stores The company offers timber, insulation products, doors, windows, sheets, boards, and paints.Byggmax Group AB is engaged in discount retail of building supply materials in Sweden, Norway and Finland.