Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BYRN) Share Price

Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc is a non-lethal technology company, specializing in the development and manufacture of less-lethal equipment and munitions. Its product Byrna HD is a well-made, ergonomically designed, handheld personal security device. The firm's products are used by homeowners, renters, campers, truckers, real estate agents, and others which helps the individual to reduce risk and ensure safety. It markets products to the consumer, private security, law enforcement and military end markets in the United States, Canada and South Africa.Security Devices International Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of less-lethal ammunition.