Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group PLC provides IT solutions & services, offering software, hardware and cloud services. It enables effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security and cloud services. The company's brands include Bytes Software Services (BSS) & Phoenix Software. It generates a majority of its revenue from Software.Bytes Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to support enterprise-wide IT infra-structure and telecommunications.