Bytes Technology Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:BYIT)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BYIT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BYIT

  • Market Cap£819.030m
  • SymbolLSE:BYIT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMH18Q19

Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group PLC provides IT solutions & services, offering software, hardware and cloud services. It enables effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security and cloud services. The company's brands include Bytes Software Services (BSS) & Phoenix Software. It generates a majority of its revenue from Software.Bytes Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to support enterprise-wide IT infra-structure and telecommunications.

Latest BYIT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

BYIT Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .