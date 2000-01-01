C Banner International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1028)
Market Cap: HKD415.400m
Symbol: SEHK:1028
Industry: Consumer Cyclical
Sector: Footwear And Accessories
ISIN: BMG2008E1003
Company Profile
C Banner International Holdings Ltd acts as a footwear retailer in China which sells mid-to-premium women's formal and casual footwear. It markets its products through department stores, independent retail stores, and online under the various brands.