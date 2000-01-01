C Banner International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1028)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1028

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1028

  • Market CapHKD415.400m
  • SymbolSEHK:1028
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG2008E1003

Company Profile

C Banner International Holdings Ltd acts as a footwear retailer in China which sells mid-to-premium women's formal and casual footwear. It markets its products through department stores, independent retail stores, and online under the various brands.

Latest 1028 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .