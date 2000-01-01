C C Land Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1224)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1224
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1224
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1224
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate - Development
- Currency
- ISINBMG1985B1138
Company Profile
C C Land Holdings Ltd primarily operates through two segments. The property development and investment segment, which accounts for the majority of the company's sales, is engaged in developing and investing in properties located in mainland China. The treasury investment segment invests in securities and notes receivables, and also provides financial services. The company primarily operates in mainland China.C C Land Holdings Ltd is engaged in developing and investing in properties located in Mainland China. It also invests in securities and notes receivables, and provides financial services.