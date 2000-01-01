Company Profile

C C Land Holdings Ltd primarily operates through two segments. The property development and investment segment, which accounts for the majority of the company's sales, is engaged in developing and investing in properties located in mainland China. The treasury investment segment invests in securities and notes receivables, and also provides financial services. The company primarily operates in mainland China.C C Land Holdings Ltd is engaged in developing and investing in properties located in Mainland China. It also invests in securities and notes receivables, and provides financial services.